BOG WALK NEWS

Bog Walk | Man Killed By Cops Not Yet Identified

Aug 29, 2021

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man, whom its officers are yet to identify, has been shot dead during a confrontation with police at the intersection of Sligoville Main Road and the Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine.

A police officer was also injured during the incident that happened about 5:20AM yesterday, August 28, the JCF added.

It did not give details, but stated that the incident is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

While investigators processed the crime scene, the Bog Walk Gorge was blocked to vehicular traffic for hours.

