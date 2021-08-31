Bog Walk | INDECOM Probing Deadly Shooting

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) said it has started investigations into the fatal shooting of an unidentified man by an off-duty police officer on Saturday, August 28.



The incident took place in the vicinity of Bog Walk Gorge and Sligoville Main Road in St. Catherine



INDECOM said, based on police reports, the off-duty cop became involved in the pursuit of a Toyota Probox motorcar, which had three male occupants who allegedly stole cable wires.



During the chase, the Toyota Probox collided with a vehicle that was being driven in the opposite direction.



INDECOM stated that its investigators were further informed that two of the occupants of the Toyota Probox ran from the incident scene.



It further said at least one of the men is reported to have fired at the police officer.



INDECOM added: “It is alleged that the third man [from the Toyota Probox] approached and attacked the officer with a knife, causing him an injury. The officer fired at the man with the knife. This unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



Two persons from the vehicle that crashed with the Toyota Probox were treated for injuries.



INDECOM said: “The incident scene was processed by INDECOM and the weapon of the officer, as well as the recovered knife, was boxed and sealed for testing. The hands of the deceased were swabbed for gunshot residue. No firearm was reported as recovered from the scene.



“An initial account of the incident was provided to INDECOM investigators by the off-duty officer. The officer was issued a Section 21 Notice to furnish a statement and attend INDECOM to be interviewed in relation to this incident,” INDECOM further said.



It noted that all initial accounts that it has received are recognized as preliminary information, and will undergo the requisite investigative and forensic examination.



“The assistance of the public is also important, and persons are therefore reminded to contact the Commission and share any information that will be useful in ongoing investigations,” INDECOM said in a press release.

