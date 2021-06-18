Bog Walk Gorge to close on Sunday, June 20, amid road repairs

The National Works Agency (NWA) said it will close the road through the Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine this Sunday, June 20.



It added that the corridor is undergoing repairs valued at $18 million, and is being closed to facilitate some of the works.



Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, said the works on Sunday will involve the paving of the Flat Bridge and its approaches.



No vehicular access can be allowed through the gorge at such time, Shaw said.



He added that the closure is expected to take place between 9AM and 6PM.



Motorists are therefore being urged to use an alternative route.



The NWA said: “Persons may use the Highway 2000 North/South Toll Road, the Sligoville main road, or the corridor through Barry. Motorists are also being urged to obey the posted warning signs and instructions of flagpersons.”

Persons have been lamenting the deplorable condition of the approaches to the bridge, adding that the situation may be contributing to accidents in the area.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.