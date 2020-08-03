BOG WALK: Another man shot dead

Gunmen have committed another murder in the Bog Walk area of St. Catherine.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 22-year-old Yashawn Isaacs from Veitnam district in Bog Walk was shot and killed on Swamp Lane in the parish today, August 2.



The JCF told The Beacon: “Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that, about 4:25PM, citizens heard explosions and summoned them. Upon their arrival, Isaacs was seen lying along the roadway with gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.”



Investigations are continuing.



The murder today is at least the third reported in just over a month in the Bog Walk area.



On July 8, gunmen shot and killed 58-year-old Ian Ivey from Pineapple district in Bog Walk while he was standing at a shop on Main Street – also in Bog Walk.



On July 6, criminals shot and killed 26-year-old electrician Nazire Sumai while he was at a shop in his community of Magazine Lane, Bog Walk.

