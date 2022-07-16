Teacher Proud To See Head Boy’s Dream In Print

A teacher at Free Hill Primary and Infant School in St. Mary, Rayon Grandison, is beaming with pride after seeing proof that his student Anthony Campbell has lived up to expectations.

He did exceptionally well in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) through which students are placed in secondary schools locally.

“Anthony is an exploitative learner; he has completed many activities uniquely. I had high expectations of him,” Grandison told The Beacon. “It was a matter of waiting to see his placement school in print. It gave me a feeling of satisfaction that he accomplished his goal.”

In all four curriculum-based tests (Mathematics, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies), Anthony obtained the highest level of success – Highly Proficient.

He also scored 96 percent in the Ability Test, and has a placement score totaling 377.3.

He is heading to his favourite school, Munro College, in St Elizabeth.

The 11-year-old aspiring scientist, who resides at Oxford district in St. Mary, told The Beacon that he feels “accomplished and super-excited” about his performance in PEP.

Preparing for the assessment, he added, was his biggest challenge so far.

The Free Hill Primary Head Boy encouraged other students: “Keep motivated and study hard so you can achieve your goal.”

His parents, Karen Taylor and Wayne Campbell, are among people celebrating his latest feat.

