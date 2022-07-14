ORIANNA CASE GETS HEART’S DESIRE – HAMPTON SCHOOL

Orianna Case’s dream was to work hard to earn placement at the revered Hampton High School in Malvern, St Elizabeth.

She got her heart’s desire by putting on a spectacular performance in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which Government uses to place students in secondary schools island-wide.

The 11-year-old has been deemed Highly Proficient in Mathematics, Science, Social Studies and Language Arts.

That means she has attained the highest of the four levels of performance in those subjects.

Case, who wants to become a lawyer or doctor, also scored 88 per cent in the Ability Test.

Her placement score is 376.1.

“I am overly happy,” she told The Beacon.

According to her, the biggest challenge she faced in preparing for PEP was to quickly adjust to school-based changes that were implemented to help fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Case who hails from Round Hill district in Southfield, St Elizabeth, advised other students to pray and “work hard to be a leader”.

She served as Deputy Head Girl at the St Elizabeth-based Mayfield Primary and Infant School.

According to the young scholar, one of her proudest moments was to have been presented with five awards at her primary school’s recent graduation ceremony.

Two of those awards were for being the top girl in academics, while the others were for being the best female performer in Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies respectively.

Case’s mother, Melesia McDonald, is among people celebrating the academic feat.

“I am super proud; words really can’t explain,” she told The Beacon.

