Man praised at wife’s graduation

Ricardo Blincholm was caught off guard.

He was standing at the graduation venue on Sunday, January 20, watching proudly while his wife Millicent collected her certificate in Practical Nursing at Success Academy of Vocational Studies in Linstead, St. Catherine.

Principal at the institution, Patricia Anderson, in welcoming the wife to collect her certificate, paused to praise the husband, who is better known as Ricky.

“I am not bashing, but it is very rare that we find when our men in Jamaica are interested in their wife’s education,” the principal told the audience.

“Ricky ensures that Millicent is at school, her fees are paid, and anything she can’t give account for – he can give account for it. I love that. Congratulations Ricky.”

Ricky, instantly thrown into the spotlight, beamed a broad smile.

He later told The Beacon that he is elated to have been able to support his wife’s educational pursuit.



He urged other men to follow suit.

“Sometimes you see them in their little difficulty you have to help them in terms of achieving their goals. I am feeling well knowing that my wife reached this stage and get to graduate,” added Ricky, a stickler for education.

He is a mason by profession, having attained certification in Construction through HEART Trust/NTA.

The couple, together for 15 years, has four children who also attended the graduation ceremony.

The mother, in the meantime, told The Beacon that she feels blessed to have found a husband who supports her efforts to advance herself.

“He is a very wonderful, dedicated and the most awesome husband,” she further said.

