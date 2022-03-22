Linstead Resident, Sister Min, Turns 100 In Style

Her mother missed the century by a few months. And that fueled the heightened anxiety that surrounded the countdown to hers.

The people counting, understandably, breathed a collective sigh of relief when the clock reflected Friday, March 18, 2022.

That’s when Sister Min, real name Minnet Stewart Hunt, stepped into the annals of time as one of Jamaica’s newest centenarians.

It’s also the day when the island, coincidentally, scrapped several restrictions imposed to help slow the novel coronavirus, which killed millions around the globe, including Jamaica. Senior citizens were among the main casualties.

Untouched by the dreaded pandemic, Sister Min made careful steps about her home in Linstead, St. Catherine. Her friends and relatives, including members of her four generations, had gathered there to throw her a birthday party to remember.

Dressed elegantly for the occasion, the new centenarian wore a white dress, complemented by a colourful headwrap, which she later replaced with a white hat.

Sister Min, still as fit as a fiddle, is able to independently walk, talk, eat, and the like.

She has hypertension and a hearing impairment. But she definitely will hear if someone shouts loud enough.

Responding to a question shouted about how she feels hitting 100, Sister Min, beaming a broad smile and gesticulating enthusiastically, replied: “I feel alright. Thank yuh Jesus. I feel strong today; I am feeling good… I feel sweet this day; it is my birthday. All friends, all grand, all neighbours around Grandma today (Friday).”

Sister Min, who is originally from the rural community of Croft’s Hill in Clarendon, attended Croft’s Hill Primary School. She had her first child – a boy – while still residing there.

At a relatively young age, she migrated to Linstead to live with Alfread Hunt, a mason who went on to father her four other children.

Two of Sister Min’s children – the first and third – have died. Her parents, Adrie Pottinger and Cyril Stewart, passed away in their 90s. Her husband transitioned at age 75. And all her seven siblings are no longer alive.

“Since my father died years ago, I have never seen my mother with a next man,” said Sister Min’s fourth child and main caregiver, Victorine Hunt Smith, also called Munchie, a pastor.

The 72-year-old noted that she, unlike her mother, uses a walking stick. And that has not escaped Sister Min, who sometimes make the comparison, in jest.

“Look at her; she stronger than me!” Munchie told The Beacon, pointing at her mother.

It is a pleasure, she further said, to be around to care for Sister Min. Incidentally, Sister Min was the one who took care of her mother in Clarendon until she died, Munchie noted.

From all indication, the centenarian’s benevolence knows no bound.

“She gave birth to only five children, but she raised many more,” Munchie said, adding that the children grew up in the church because Sister Min has been a Christian for decades.

To help provide for her family, Sister Min bought, cleaned and sold cow tripe at Linstead Market.

The tripe was also a staple in meals at home, Munchie said. She added that Sister Min had earned a reputation for cooking in relatively huge pots especially on Sundays to “feed the multitude” that lived within her premises.

The premises, which has different houses, was usually kept spanking clean, thanks especially to Sister Min who, according to relatives, showed no partiality when using the broom.

She was impartial when it comes to splitting justice, her family and friends declared.

“Sister Min is a blessed soul; she is a peacemaker,” according to Pamela Thompson, the centenarian’s niece-in-law. “When Sister Min cook, she cook a big pot and feed the whole yard. She is a prayer warrior. Growing up at her yard, I never hear anybody seh Sister Min in any mix-up or duh anything wrong to others. I have nothing bad to say about this lady.”

Another distant relative who has been living for decades in the same premises as Sister Min, Gloria Stanley, fought hard to hold back tears as she reminisced on the strength and courage of the woman, whom she said was like a mother to her and her children. “I am so proud to see Sister Min reach 100; I wish her many many more years,” added Stanley.

Other people singing Sister Min’s praise included her biological son Sylvester Hunt, her great-grandson Mark Huggist, her biological daughter Helen Hunt James who flew in from the United States to share in the momentous occasion, Irene Stanley who is teaching abroad, as well as veteran teacher Sharon Stanley-McLean who also carried out emcee duties at the birthday party.

The celebration was not done without a cake – a white one with the numeral “100” standing on the top. Running the knife through it, Sister Min got help from her son Sylvester as well as her great-grand-son Carl Davis.

The entertainment package also included music blaring from a sound system, people belting out songs as part of their tributes, and a show-stopping blend of comedy and dance from the effervescent Hilarious Granny.

Sister Min, from all indication, loved it all.

