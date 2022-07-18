KEVIN ROWE – From Failing Grade One To Being Top PEP Student

Kevin Rowe is on a roll.

He has moved from embarrassingly repeating Grade One due to poor academic performance, to becoming Head Boy and the top student in academics at Pondside Primary School in St. Elizabeth.

Abiding by the philosophy “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Kevin started his comeback from as early as Grade One when he topped the class on his second attempt.

He never looked back.

Now 12 years old, Kevin recently showed mettle in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) through which students are placed in secondary schools.

He earned a placement score totaling 352.1 and is heading to the St Elizabeth-based Munro College – his first choice.

A further breakdown of the PEP results shows Kevin scoring 88 percent in the Ability Test.

In Mathematics, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies, he has been ranked Proficient, which in the second highest of the four categories of performance in PEP.

Although he did not make it into the highest category, his showing can be considered impressive, especially considering where he is coming from academically.

During his recent graduation from Pondside Primary, the aspiring soldier also received four awards mainly for academic achievement at the school.

“I am feeling very proud of myself,” he told The Beacon.

Struggling with Science in the past and surprisingly acquiring the highest score in his graduating class for the subject is being described as his biggest achievement.

“Mathematics is my biggest challenge,” Kevin commented.

According to him, studying and limiting procrastination were his strategies to ensure success.

Kevin is not only doing relatively well in academics; he also is a leader.

From Grade One through to Grade Five, he held the “Prefect” title. In Grade Six, he acquired the highest male leadership rank at the school – Head Boy.

Kevin, who lives at Pondside, also displayed impressive leadership qualities and consistency during the COVID-19 pandemic when classes were suddenly shifted from face-to-face to online.

Testament to his heavy involvement in extra-curricular activities, he was crowned Mr. Pondside in the school’s pageant last year.

“Work hard and don’t waste time,” Kevin advised other students.

In the meantime, Acting Principal at Pondside Primary, Venissa Robinson, said she is aware of Kevin’s potential and always gives him pep-talks to motivate him.

The teacher who taught Kevin in Grades Five and Six, Michelle Rose-Bonner, described him as a star in her crown.

“I am elated with Kevin’s performance, but I am not surprised because I knew he had the potential from start,” she told The Beacon.

She also noted that, from all indication, Kevin has a strong support system at home.

The teacher explained that, during the pandemic when classes were being held online, Kevin was always present – and so too was his mother, Michelle Walker.

The mother stated that Kevin’s step-father, Garry Satchwell, also plays a strong role in her son’s life.

“Kevin loves books; I never gave up on him when he failed Grade One,” she added while still relishing the PEP results.

“It is a great feeling; I am a super-proud mom; I cried tears of joy and shouted ‘Thank You Jesus’!” the mother said.

She also encouraged other parents: “Don’t give up on your child or feel ashamed, and don’t throw away a purpose God ordained.”

