Jahi Ebanks Smashes PEP

Perhaps a sign of humility, Jahi Ebanks, who has a track record of academic excellence, said he was “flabbergasted” by his results in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP).

That assessment is used to determine high school placements across the island.

Jahi’s performance in the four curriculum-based tests (Mathematics, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies) has been categorized as Highly Proficient. That is the highest level of achievement that one can attain in those subjects.

In relation to the Ability Test, the 12-year-old scored 98 percent.

With an impressive placement score of 394.4, Jahi has been rewarded a place at Munro College – his dream school.

“My biggest achievement was being selected for my first choice high school,” said the student, whose goal is to become a medical doctor.

He is a recent graduate of Mayfield Primary School in Southfield, St. Elizabeth.

While at that institution, Jahi served as Head Boy and was captain of the school’s team that participated in the nationally televised Junior Schools Challenge Quiz.

On graduation day, he walked away with 10 awards, reflecting the excellence he displayed in various areas of school life.

Violet Clarke-Thomas, who taught Jahi in grades four and six, said he is someone that any well-thinking educator would be desirous of teaching.

“I found him to be a brilliant scholar who takes his work seriously,” she added. “He loves to assist his classmates and is very helpful, mannerly, willing and obedient.”

Jahi’s father, Ian Ebanks, told The Beacon that his son’s achievement is a reflection of the fact that he understands the value of education.

“We knew he would do well because, from he was born, we instilled in him that education was our way out of poverty,” he further said.

