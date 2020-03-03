BEACON OF THE DAY: Young man honoured in park named after his great-grandmother

David Brooks, 27, has been honoured for his community work in an awards ceremony held at a public park named in honour of his great-grandmother, Rose Duncan – a community stalwart from Linstead, St. Catherine.

The park is located in the middle of Linstead town.



The significance of the venue is not lost on Brooks. In fact, it almost made him cry.



“Amidst the smile and laughter, I barely made it through the night – trying to hold back the tears,” the youngster told The Beacon, noting that his celebrated maternal great-grandmother died before he was born.



He recalled: “At the first staging of this prestigious [awards] event, I was selected to read the biography of my great-grandmother before collecting her award – along with my mother. I say this to say that I’m overwhelmed because I didn’t realize until I got my award that I’m actually continuing her legacy; so this is truly significant…Though she’s deceased, I’m sure in spirit she’s proud of me.”



The award was presented as part of Black History Month celebration by Gi-Di Entertainment and One Life, in association with the Linstead Community Development Committee – otherwise called the Linstead CDC.



President of the Linstead CDC, Devon Smith, in reading the citation for Brooks, stated that the young man is always willing to volunteer his singing talent at community-based events.



“He continues to lend his voice through music and continues to serve his community in whatever way he can; he is the youngest of all the [12] awardees,” Smith told the gathering.



Brooks, in the meantime, said he is humbled to have been awarded.



“I am grateful to Jesus – first of all, for allowing me to live to experience such a monumental moment…” he told The Beacon.



“I’ve always believed that, once we all work together towards a common good, the world will be a better place. After all, if you want to feel at peace where you live, then what better way than to be involved positively…” Brooks posited.



He is confident that his work, as well as the award he has received, will be an inspiration to other young people.



“Let your light so shine that men may see your good works – not for fame or fortune, but to leave a positive footprint anywhere and everywhere that you go,” added Brooks who resides in Linstead.

By Horace Mills, Journalist

