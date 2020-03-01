BEACON OF THE DAY: Woman who won JCDC medals now trains several student winners

She won three medals during childhood in competitions hosted by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), and she is now helping other children to attain similar feats.



Phylicia Ebanks has written more than 100 poems – some of which are recited by students who medal in the prestigious JCDC contests.



She also coaches student competitors from Mountainside Primary School in St. Elizabeth where she is employed as a teacher.



“I am overwhelmed with joy each time I hear my poems being recited; it heightens me to write more,” said Ebanks who has been writing poems since childhood.



“The greatest joy is the fact that students are achieving publicity, exposure, and self-confidence by means of reciting these pieces that I have put little energy into writing.”



Ebanks told The Beacon that 15 students from four schools in St. Elizabeth won medals last month after reciting her poems in the JCDC Speech Parish Finals.



Her students at Mountainside Primary last year copped a total of 10 medals – comprising four gold, two silver, and four bronze – in the parish finals of the said competition.



Ebanks further disclosed that, since 2007 when she started coaching students of Mountainside Primary for the JCDC speech competitions, they have won more than 30 personal medals.



“Other schools are now reciting my poems locally, nationally and even on the international scene,” she declared.

Ebanks does not only prepare students for JCDC competitions.



She recently helped Mountainside Primary to victory in the inaugural SDC Debate Competition, put by Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western Floyd Green.



Ebanks, who was three years old when her mother died, was raised by her grandaunt Veneta Dennis and her husband Patrick Dennis at Beacon district in the Treasure Beach area of St. Elizabeth.



“They loved and cared for me well,” she said in relation to her former guardians, adding: “Growing up was great even though my biological mom died.”



Ebanks initially wanted to work in the bank or to become an entrepreneur.



She attended Pedro Plains Primary School and subsequently Fullerswood All Age before she became enrolled at Black River High.



“During my years at primary school, I was actively involved in speech recitations,” Ebanks told The Beacon. “I got silver and bronze medals with limited training.”



Four years after she left high school, Ebanks went to Bethlehem Moravian College and pursued a diploma course in Primary Education.



When she left college in 2007, she got a job at Mountainside Primary School.



While teaching at that institution, Ebanks went on study leave and pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Primary Education at the Catholic College of Mandeville in Manchester.



“Even though teaching was not my first love, I do not have much regrets for choosing that path,” she said, adding: “I love children and give my all in the classroom. I have shaped so many lives and have inspired many because of my profession and my Christian values and beliefs.”



Ebanks is the mother of two children – ages 10 and 12.

Her 12-year-old daughter, who also has a passion for the literary arts, often recites some of her mom’s creations.

