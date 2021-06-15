Beacon of the day | Woman from Moneague, St. Ann, opens law firm in US

In addition to fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer, Tremaine Hemans, who hails from Moneague in St. Ann, launched her law firm last month in the United States.



“Being an attorney was always my goal,” she told The Beacon.



The 32-year-old continued: “Growing up, my parents introduced my sister and I to many different things to broaden our horizons so to speak. At one point, I got very invested in watching Law And Order and every legal drama I could get my hands on. I was about 12 the first time I saw Casey Novak own a courtroom, and I decided that would be my path.”



Hemans, the daughter of Paul Green and Donna Thompson, attended Moneague Primary School and St. Hilda’s Diocesan High in St. Ann.



“I count myself lucky because I had a very supportive family growing up,” she said.



“My parents made it clear that excellence in education was the standard, and I have carried that with me throughout my life. My aunt Anette taught me the importance of carrying myself like I own the building and not just work there. My family and community in Moneague provided me with values that I still hold dear.”



After graduating high school, Hemans worked at Walkerswood Caribbean Foods for about five months before she left Jamaica at age 17.



She left on a student visa to attend college in the United States.



The transition, she said, was very difficult.



“There is what is called a culture shock once you come to live in the States. Their traditions and mannerisms are very different from those at home in Jamaica,” Hemans explained.

“The ever-present issue of race is the elephant in the room when choosing to live in the United States. However, my ‘likkle but talawah’ mentality has helped me navigate those issues as I simply command respect wherever I go.”



Hemans educational journey in the United States commenced at Broward College.



There, she obtained her Associates of Arts degree in Pre-Law with highest honours, and later her Associates of Science in Paralegal Studies with high honours.



Hemans worked as a paralegal for five years, and simultaneously obtained her Bachelor’s degree in Legal Assisting (summa cum laude) from Nova Southeastern University.



She later enrolled at the Florida International University (FIU) College of Law.



While at FIU, Hemans was very active.



She served as the 2018-2019 President of the H.T. Smith Black Law Students Association, and the Caribbean Student Bar Association. She was a Student Attorney in the Carlos A. Costa Immigration and Human Rights Clinic.



Hemans is also a published author in the University of the District of Colombia’s Law Review for her article entitled: “The Intersection of Race, Bond, and ‘Crimmigration’ in the United States.”



In pursuing her passion for social justice and immigration law, Hemans interned in the Miami Immigration Court, gaining invaluable experience in the practice of Immigration law.



Upon graduating FIU in 2019, the Jamaican native spent about two years as an associate immigration attorney with the Miami-based law office of Jesus Reyes.



She took a major leap of faith in May this year when she launched her law firm – Hemans Law Group.



“My main objective was very simple. As an immigration attorney, I have a vision of what kind of advocate I want to be. Working for someone else, you have to share and operate under their vision,” she told The Beacon.



Hemans’ passion lies in advocating for immigrants seeking their American Dream just as she did when she entered the United States.



She specializes in family-based applications, removal defense cases, and immigrants who have fallen victim to domestic violence and crimes.



Hemans, whose offices are based in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, is eligible to practice U.S. Immigration law in all 50 States and around the world.



She is anticipating exponential growth in her law firm and outreach.



“I definitely see my law practice growing exponentially in the coming years, and I am hoping to expand my mentorship initiative to students back home in Jamaica as early as this coming school year,” Hemans said.

She further told The Beacon: “I would like people to remember me as someone who left a legacy – someone who not only made it herself, but who also paved the way for others.”

Although she migrated, Hemans still considers it ‘very important’ to maintain a strong bond with Jamaica.



“I visit home at least twice a year,” she commented.



“It is very important for those of us, especially women, to return and inspire those young women at home to tap into and achieve their potential as full, capable, and worthy people,” added Hemans, the wife of Adrien Hemans.



In relation to her other half, she commented: “I am married to a wonderful man who I have had the pleasure of being with for the last 13 years. Adrien Hemans has been the driving force in my life through every stage of my collegiate and legal career thus far. I am very blessed.”

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.