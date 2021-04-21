Beacon of the day | St. Ann native grateful for being awarded admin professional of the year

Sejae Burey from St. Ann is grateful to have been adjudged the All-Island Administrative Professional of the Year (2021-2022).



“I consider it an honour,” she told The Beacon. “I would like to recognize all the persons who have helped me to reach where I am. I feel humbled and happy because I think I have made them proud.”



Burey was declared winner following the competition, held on Sunday (April 18) at Cardiff Hotel and Spa in St. Ann.



The judging process involved her, as well as other competitors from across the island, delivering an extemporaneous speech and responding to an office-setting scenario.



Burey, an administrative professional for about eight years, is a member of the St. Ann Chapter of the Jamaica Association of Administrative Professionals (JAAP).



She has been employed to the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) for just over five years. Burey previously worked as a clerical officer and examination officer at Moneague College in St. Ann.



She told The Beacon that she initially wanted to become an accountant, but she had a change of mind while pursuing her associate’s degree at Moneague College.



“I wanted to be an accountant. However, during the course of the programme [at Moneague College], my focus shifted from specializing to pursuing a career in a general area, which would allow me to do administrative-type duties and any function that would involve coordination and organizing,” she said.



In addition to attaining an associate’s degree, Burey holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Victory University, and a Master’s in Ergonomics and Organizational Behaviour from the University of Derby.



She encouraged administrative professionals to never cease capitalizing on opportunities to improve their credentials.



“Try and seek out opportunities to upskill yourselves – to learn new things,” Burey advised.



“Learn from every experience. Ensure that whatever you do, you do it to the best of your ability and do it with integrity… As an administrative professional, you are somewhat that glue that brings everybody and the environment together.”



Burey, in the meantime, applauds organizations such as NERHA, which she said shows appreciation for the word done by its administrative professionals.



“I find my job interesting; I find it exciting at times; and I find the environment one that is conducive to growth,” she further commented.



Burey, a Christian, is selfless.



She told The Beacon that she takes a keen interest in the welfare of other people and the development of her native land.



“It is my firm belief that I should first give of my talent to Jamaica as long as I am given the opportunity to do so,” she explained.



“In terms of employment, Jamaica is my place of choice – my first choice.”



Burey, a member of Kiwanis Club, is a 2019 recipient of the Governor General’s Achievement Award for the parish of St. Ann.



She enjoys reading, participating in community activities, and spending time with her family, including parents Sharon and Edward Burey.



She is originally from Friendship district – a relatively small community situated on the outskirts of Moneague.



Burey attended Golden Grove Primary School and St. Hilda’s Diocesan High in St. Ann.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.