Beacon of the day | Spanish Town youth says COVID helps him earn 10 CXC – all Grade Ones

Jaheim Harris has attained the best grade possible (Grade One) in a whopping 10 CSEC subjects administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



He secured the feat at St. Jago High School in St. Catherine despite significant disruption to the school system due to the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



Jaheim, who is a resident of Hampton Green in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, told The Beacon that he capitalized on the pandemic.



“I would say that I have benefited from COVID-19,” he reasoned. “The time that I have spent in quarantine due to the pandemic has allowed me to assess myself, my goals, and the lengths that I must push myself to attain those goals.



“In relation to the exams, this newfound time was used for self-study and preparation – allowing for ease of mind during the examination process,” added Jaheim, a past student of Angel’s Primary School.

These are his subjects and grades:

Additional Mathematics – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Biology – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Chemistry – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Geography – Grade One

English A – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

English B – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Information Technology – Grade One

Mathematics – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Physics – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Principles of Accounts – Grade One

“I feel elated,” Jaheim said. “This is a great accomplishment to me, and I’m excited to see how much more I can achieve in my academic endeavours.”



The 17-year-old attributes his accomplishments partly to his dedication to studying. “This wouldn’t be possible without God; I have to give him thanks for this accomplishment,” he added.



Jaheim, who intends to enroll in the sixth form programme at St. Jago High, is working to become a Pure Mathematician.



“I am obsessed with mathematical problem-solving, and I love learning about Mathematics independent of real world applications,” he further said.



The young scholar, who also participated in extra-curricular activities at St. Jago High, is advising his peers to follow their passion and work to improve their skills and credentials in their chosen field of study.



His accomplishment, no doubt, has brought immense joy an pride to his teachers, friends and relatives – including his parents Shereda Shaw Harris and Wycliffe Harris.



His mother, Shereda, told The Beacon: “I am very elated right now. I knew Jaheim had it in him to produce these awesome results as he is a very dedicated, determined and well disciplined young man – and I admire him for that. I expect him to continue on this same path to success as I know he is destined for greatness.”

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.