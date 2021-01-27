Beacon of the day | Single mom, who raised chickens to help make ends meet, attains diploma

Amoy Ormsby, whose house was destroyed by fire in 2014, has never been an idler.

“I ensure that I am always working,” she told The Beacon.

“I have four CXC subjects, but there were times when I was unemployed and found it hard to find a job. At times, I put pride aside and do little work that may not be paying much. For example, I operated Supreme Ventures Cash Pot machine until I got a better job. Sometimes while I am working at the call centre I raise chickens to back me up a little. “

Ormsby, who lives at Linstead in St. Catherine, said her chicken coop is now empty because she does not have enough funds to source more of the birds. “I try to throw partner and work on my goals little by little, but it is really hard to save,” she added.

The 31-year-old currently works part-time as a Brand Ambassador for Nestlé Jamaica.

She is also employed full-time at a business process outsourcing (BPO) operation – commonly referred to as call centre.

Ormsby and most other BPO employees worked from home for months last year as part of a national effort to curb the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During her time at home, she, cognizant of the need to boost her academic credentials, pursued a three-month course at Distinction College.

“I was working from home since March last year and so I got to spend less and save more. Classes were held on Saturdays, which would fall in one of my days off [from my full-time job]. I put my part-time job on hold and went back to school,” Ormsby told The Beacon.

“Now that I am through with school, I took back my part-time job with Nestlé, working on Fridays and Saturdays. On those days, I would be on days off from the call center, and so I work both jobs without a clash.”

Ormsby, in December last year, attained her diploma, which qualifies her as a Phlebotomy Technician – someone who collects blood from patients and prepares the samples for testing.

Although her ultimate goal is to become a registered midwife, Ormsby said the diploma in Phlebotomy augurs well for her entering the healthcare industry.

She is a past student of Staceyville Primary School and Croft’s Hill Primary in Clarendon, as well as Charlemont High School in St. Catherine.

Ormsby, who has been a single mother since a break-up in 2015, said she has been her children’s sole breadwinner for about a year.

“The main reason I get by as a single mom is because I am a fighter who’s very determined, and I definitely know how to pray,” she added.

Ormsby also noted that a few other women chip in and help.

Her mother, Rosetta Ormsby, is the guardian for her eldest son, Marcel Kerr. That child’s God-mother, Dannette York, also assists with him.

Ormsby’s two other sons live with her.

She stated that one of her major setbacks yet is a fire, which destroyed her one-bedroom house in Linstead on November 24, 2014. With the help of Food For The Poor, Ormsby was able to rebuild the structure.

She, in the meantime, encouraged other single mothers to work hard and never give up.

“Love your child or children unconditionally. At times, things may be challenging, but put God first and always try to be independent – not dependent,” Ormsby further advised.

