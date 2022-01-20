Beacon of the day | Roujo-k Feeds Over 200 In Linstead Area After Christmas Rush

Many people use up more groceries during the Christmas season.

And that is among the reasons Roujo-k Wilson waited until January 15 to distribute 200 care packages to residents of several communities in and around Linstead, St. Catherine.



She and her team also served cooked meals to homeless and other indigent people in the streets of Linstead.



Children struggling to access online classes were not left out of the grand give-away. Seven of them walked away with computers, thanks to Sky Is The Limit Foundation, founded by Wilson.



“I thank the foundation for the gift,” a beaming senior citizen, Leanora Harrison, said. She left the distribution base at Linstead Resource Centre with a package containing food items such as corn flakes, sugar, flour, cooking oil, corn meal and oats.



Another resident, Mirian Moore, said the care package came in the nick of time. “I give thanks for the package; I was considering how I am going to manage for the week,” she added.



While some beneficiaries travelled to the distribution centre in Linstead, others were unable to do so.



Mindful of that, Wilson dispatched a team to do drop-offs in communities such as Redwood, Mount Rosser, Wakefield and Treadways.



Those places are not unfamiliar grounds for Wilson, who spent some of her childhood years with her grandparents at Redwood and also lived at Zephyrton in Linstead.



She is an alumna of St. Helens Prep School and Immaculate Conception High.



Wilson, who lived in Africa for a short while during childhood, now spends most of her time in Jamaica and the United States.



She works with Amazon as a senior accountant and has a five-year-old daughter – Sky – after whom her foundation is named.



“Having a kid changed my life; it turned me into a more selfless person; and so it really felt appropriate to name the foundation after her,” Wilson said.



The Sky Is The Limit Foundation, a registered non-profit in the United States, is supported by corporate sponsors as well as volunteers who often are Wilson’s relatives.



One volunteer, Duvaughn Barker, said he heard about the event and wasted no time in showing up on Saturday to give a helping hand. “It feels really wonderful that you are able to put a smile on persons’ faces. And it is also about uplifting and empowerment. I am really grateful to be part of this,” he told The Beacon.



A similar sentiment came from Jhonica Hall, who also volunteered. “It is a good feeling to give back and be a part of a foundation who cares for the community in such a way that we give back and help to make someone’s day or week even just a little better,” she said.

