Beacon of the day | Man went to Ewarton as young teacher; he is awarded there 46 years later

Millholland Barker has opted to stick it out in his native Jamaica despite constant urging for him to join his relatives in greener pastures.



“I don’t have to carry a wallet; I can just go on a plane,” he noted. “Mi nuh like foreign.”



Barker, who was born and raised at Annotto Bay in St. Mary, has been living at Ewarton district in St. Catherine since 1974 when he started teaching at Ewarton High School after leaving Mico University.



“Since then, I have been serving the community of Ewarton instinctively – without thinking about what could happen afterwards,” he told The Beacon.



“I assist people; I give them work; I counsel them; I have never ceased being a community person.”



The Ewarton Community Development Committee (Ewarton CDC), on 5 November 2020, awarded Barker for his indomitable contribution.



During a ceremony, which was held at Ewarton Community Centre, the committee also honoured three other community stalwarts – Dorrell Francis, Daniel Blake, and Donald Tinling Snr.



Barker posited that, although he previously received numerous awards, he feels ‘very good’ about the latest one because it is coming from his community.



“It feels very good to know that your are appreciated and your actions have been recognized to the point where it can be appreciated in this way,” he added.



Barker has been serving the community in various capacities, including Justice of the Peace.



He is Chairman of the McGrath Road Basic School, a founding member of the Browns Town Aspiring Youths Organisation, Vice Chairman of the Northern Queens Football Club, and Public Relations Officer of the Ewarton High School board.



Barker also serves as Vice Chairman of the St. Catherine early childhood board, executive member of the Jamaica Early Childhood Association, President of St. Catherine Cricket Association, and committee member of Jamaica Cricket Association.



In his younger years, Barker represented Ewarton in football and cricket. He was a Division One footballer, and captain of the St. Catherine cricket team.



“I was a top sportsman in my time,” he told The Beacon, while lamenting what he considers to be the current decline in sports throughout Ewarton.



In terms of his professional life, Barker taught at Ewarton High School until 1982. In that same year, he became an insurance sales rep at Life Of Jamaica. He parted company with Life of Jamaica in 1994, and ventured into another industry – serving as General Manager at Acid Security Services.



Barker also has been involved in politics.



He twice contested Local Government Elections for the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) in the Ewarton Division, located in the People’s National Party’s stronghold of St. Catherine North West. He lost on both occasions.



Now pondering his political fate, he told The Beacon: “I have to make a decision soon. We have people who can represent just the same – even maybe better than I have. I still have about another three or four months to look at that. My own feeling is that maybe somebody else could [compete].”



Barker’s penchant for politics is no surprise.



His late father, Aston Barker, served the JLP in St. Mary South Eastern for decades as constituency organizer, playing a crucial role in victories secured by two former Members of Parliament – Alva Ross and his father Andrew Ross. The elder Barker also was bestowed with a national honour in the 1980s.



The younger Barker, in the meantime, described himself as a devoted family man.



He fathers six children – all sons.



“I don’t have any daughter, but mi raise whole heap a dem,” he said.

“I have said it before, without boast, that I am a successful parent. I say it because I know of the challenge some other parents have. I didn’t have to beat my pickney dem.”



Barker noted that some of his sons did not start out as scholars, but he is proud that they all have matured into successful professionals working in different parts of the globe – the United States, Canada, and the Middle East.



One holds a PHD; one has a Master’s; and another is a member of the US army holding a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Technology. One of the other children owns a construction company that employs dozens of people in the United States.



Barker, who was among the first batch of graduates from St. Mary High School in 1964, has been married to Odith Barker for 43 years.



Asked how he eventually would like to be remembered by his community, he said: “Everybody knows me and knows that I am approachable. I am a person who does not carry any pet peeve for anybody; I go about seeking to assist people.”

