BEACON OF THE DAY: Lucky Valley Teacher Living Childhood Dream

Standing on the cusp of retirement, Winsome Davis is proud to have spent 33 years in the profession she dreamed about as a child.



“I love what I am doing; I like contributing in a positive way,” said the Senior Teacher at Lucky Valley Primary School, situated at Lucky Valley district in the Catherine North East seat.



The students’ success has been a major source of motivation for the veteran educator.



She has helped to mould generations of professionals such as doctors, soldiers and of course other teachers. “Those things encourage me,” Davis said.



Her stellar contribution has not gone unnoticed.



On the eve of International Women’s Day this year, the True Sisters United organization hosted a ceremony to honour Davis and other outstanding women. For her contribution to the field of education, Davis received the CHARMAX MUSIC AWARD, sponsored by Max Romeo and his wife Charm.



She is grateful for the award. “I wasn’t anticipating anything like that. I am glad I got it because now it really pushes me to do more. I always like when people are rewarded before they pass,” said Davis, who was born and raised in St. Elizabeth.



She attended Mountainside Primary School and Newell High, as well as extra classes at St. Elizabeth Technical High.



Davis also studied at Sam Sharpe Teachers College, and the University of the West Indies where she attained a degree in Educational Administration.



She started her teaching career at Port Henderson Primary School, where she served for only two months.



The remainder of her career has been spent at Lucky Valley Primary, relatively close to her St. Catherine home.



Davis served the school in various capacities over the years; the highest being Acting Principal from September 2018 to June 2019.



She also contributes significantly to other areas of community development.



She is a member of the Bog Walk Community Development Commission, and is actively involved in the Salem Baptist Church at Lucky Valley.



Davis also served as President of the St. Catherine Baptist Women’s Federation (2017-2019), as Sports Evangelism Coordinator at Mount Hermon Baptist Circuit, and as Secretary of the Jamaica Baptist Union Women’s Federation.



The mother of two adult sons told The Beacon that one of her greatest wishes is to see young people make a genuine effort to succeed.



“I would like to see the young people – especially when they finish school, find something positive to do. I am always encouraging them to push further – as far as they can go, and if it is possible I try to help them in whatever way I can – not only with recommendations,” Davis told The Beacon, adding that she eventually would like to be remembered for her dedicated service.



“I would like people to remember me as a person who has contributed in a positive way especially to the community I am in,” she added.

