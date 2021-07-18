Beacon of the day | Linstead Girl, Who Struggled With Father’s Death, Ready For Wolmers

Dale Lounds would have been proud, had he still been alive to witness the latest academic feat secured by his daughter, Marshaye.



The 11-year-old resident of Treadways district in Linstead, St. Catherine, performed exceptionally well in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), and has been placed at the prestigious Wolmer’s High School For Girls.



“I am elated and overjoyed,” she told The Beacon. “I worked very hard, and my results show that with hard work and dedication I can accomplish anything.”



Marshaye is never one to settle for mediocrity.



When she was in Grade Four, she achieved Mastery of Literacy and Numeracy. She also scored at the highest level (Highly Proficient) in Mathematics and Language Arts.



In Grade Six, when she sat the PEP Ability Test, she performed better than 94 percent of all takers of the test on the island.



All of those grades contributed towards Marshaye’s PEP Placement Score of 122.4, which is far above the national average.



Marshaye, who was a class monitor at Willowdene Group of Schools, intends to continue working hard to achieve her goal of becoming a pathologist.



She is not daunted by the fact that she was not placed at her first choice of secondary school, Immaculate Conception High.



In fact, she listed her placement at Wolmer’s as the highest point in her life so far.



The lowest point, Marshaye told The Beacon, was when her dad died in 2019.



“My dad was my rock; we were very close,” she reasoned. “I lost my grandfather in 2016, and it was hard adjusting to life without him, and then my dad got sick and died. I tried to remain strong for my mom especially, but it was hard.”



In the meantime, Marshaye’s mom, Marsha Lounds, is proud and elated about her daughter’s success.



“Marshaye has consistently done good work. She takes pride in ensuring she does well at all times. Her work ethics is commendable,” the mother commented.

She continued: “I take nothing away from other kids, but to know what she has been through and to see her focused and maintaining a GPA of 4.0 is worth applauding her. I am very proud. I thank God.”

