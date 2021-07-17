Beacon of the day | Kalia Gets First Choice – Dinthill Technical High

The anxiety surrounding the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), which is used to place students in secondary schools across the island, has ended for Kalia Mitchell.



The Ministry of Education has placed the 12-year-old at her first choice of secondary school, Dinthill Technical High, in Linstead, St. Catherine.



“I feel very happy about being placed at my favourite school,” said Kalia, who lives at Pennington District in the Lluidas Vale Division of St. Catherine.

The PEP assessment was adjusted this year again because the coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in the closure of school campuses and other widespread disruptions.

The government resorted to using grades that students attained in Grade Four in 2019. Back then, Kalia attained Mastery of Literacy and Numeracy, and was Proficient in Language Arts and Mathematics.



She recently left Polly Ground Primary School in Ewarton, St. Catherine. But she, up to Grade Three, attended Juan de-Bolas Primary in the said parish.



Kalia, who has a penchant for the sciences, told The Beacon that she intends to become a registered nurse or a scientist.



Her parents, Petchrina Johnson and Damion Mitchell, have high expectations of her. “I feel very excited and proud about her performance so far,” her mother commented.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.