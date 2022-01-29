Beacon of the day | Jamaica’s Matthew Wilmot Tops Caribbean In 2 CXC Subjects

For the second consecutive year, Matthew Wilmot from Jamaica is being declared the region’s top performer in a CSEC subject, administered by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



While he was in fourth form at Campion College in 2020, the aspiring engineer sat Technical Drawing and eventually was announced the highest scorer in it regionally.



That was foreshadowing of what was to come for Matthew who, last year, attained nine other CSEC subjects – all of them with perfect grades. Those subjects included Information Technology, in which Matthew out-performed all other students in the Caribbean, CXC has disclosed.



“I have a passion for technical subjects, including Technical Drawing and Information Technology,” Matthew told The Beacon. “A lot of people think CSEC is stressful because of the load of content there is, but it’s not that much when you have fun doing it. I immerse myself in every subject I do.”



Elaborating on his immersion regarding Technical Drawing, Matthew noted that his father is employed in the construction industry. “If he was building a little shed for someone, he would make me draw it. So, it’s a total experience for me,” the teen added.



His passion for the sciences, in the meantime, is ignited by his mother, Dr Marva-Deen Singh-Wilmot, being a scientist and a chemist at the University of the West Indies, Mona. She also is an associate dean in the university’s Faculty of Science and Technology. Matthew participates in some of his mother’s research projects, he said.



“My parents instilled in me that determination and that conviction to keep focused. And my teachers set me straight so I wouldn’t get carried away. I know my goal and I have a clear plan,” Matthew asserted.



Notwithstanding his exceptional academic achievements, he does not consider himself as being better than his peers.



“I got Caribbean placements [in two subjects] and I am grateful… It gives me a little bit of special feeling, but I don’t feel it sets me apart from everybody else. Everybody who was excited about the subjects deserve that [special feeling] as much as I do,” Matthew reasoned.



He is currently enrolled in sixth form at Campion College where he is pursing Physics, Chemistry, Pure Mathematics, Computer Science and Communication Studies.



He is also involved in several social and extra-curricular activities. At school, he holds different leadership positions, the highest of them being president of the Debating Society. Matthew also played cricket and participates in swimming competitions.



In addition, he operates The Bustamante Box, a charity he founded when he was six years old. Through that initiative, Matthew uses a box to collect donations for projects aimed at empowering children academically and otherwise. He also volunteers at the Homework Club at Campion and helps prepare students for the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

When he was leaving the primary school level – Hopefield Prep, Matthew’s excellent academic performance earned him a government scholarship and made him his school’s valedictorian.



“I see Matthew maturing as a responsible young man,” his mother declared. “I see him dealing with challenges [and] finding time to support others and think about others who are not as fortunate as he is. He is using his talent to serve his community.”



Matthew’s mother also noted that excellent academic grades don’t always reflect competence in the education system. However, she is proud that her son has been displaying competence in all areas of his life.



“I see Matthew in action; I see him live what he is learning. I know he understands what learning is and I see him grow with the things he is learning at school,” the mother further said.



Matthew’s father, Robert Wilmot, is also ecstatic. “I am very proud of my son. He is magnanimous; he also works hard and sets high standards for himself in all his endeavors,” he told The Beacon.



In the meantime, Matthew is not the only one being celebrated in his family.



His cousin, Julia Dunn, placed in the top 10 regionally in three CAPE subjects last year. According to CXC, Dunn, who attends Campion College, finished seventh in the Caribbean in Law (Unit 2), ninth in History (Unit 1), and second in Spanish (Unit 2). She scored perfect grades in the subjects.



She, as well as Matthew, has laid strong foundations for a bright fuiture.

Wanting to see others do the same, Matthew tells them: “You need good grades for college and moving forward, but that’s not all. If you are truly learning something, you need to live it. Immerse yourself in it.”

NOTE: To watch our upcoming videos and stand a chance of winning 100,000 dollars, subscribe to our YouTube channel by CLICKING HERE.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.