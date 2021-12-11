Beacon of the day | Hutchinson Brothers Doing Big Things At Dinthill

They have football in their blood.



Shamair Hutchinson and Asher Hutchinson – biological brothers – are standout members of the high-riding Dinthill Technical High School DaCosta Cup team.



“I like football a lot,” Asher, the goalkeeper, told The Beacon. “Maybe it runs in our bloodline.”



He and his brother have a number of paternal cousins who have played for some of the island’s top football clubs.



Their father, Lezburn Hutchinson, played football for Papine High School as well as top flight clubs such as Cavalier and August Town.



Their younger brother, Shavari Hutchinson, 14, is enrolled at Mount Pleasant Football Academy in St. Ann and is expected to join them at Dinthill next season.



Shamair and Asher relish the opportunity they have received to play for Dinthill, a two-time DaCosta Cup champion and beaten finalist when the competition was last held in 2019.



Despite setbacks resulting from the novel coronavirus, Dinthill, this time round, topped Zone H to advance to the quarter-finals of the ongoing DaCosta Cup tournament.



“It is a great feeling because we’ve been training hard,” said 15-year-old Shamair, whose three goals from two matches helped to push Dinthill beyond first round. Before starting Dinthill and Mount Pleasant, he attended Alpha Academy.



“I want to become a great footballer because I know that I have the ability to do it,” a confident and focused Shamair told The Beacon.



His goalkeeping sibling, Asher, now 17, said he is happy Dinthill’s “hard” work is paying off.



“Words can’t even explain how elated I am; we’ve worked hard,” he asserted.



His spectacular performance in the two matches he played so far partly resulted in Dinthill not conceding any goal throughout the just-concluded first round of the DaCosta Cup.



The Dinthill goalkeeper, like his brothers, developed a passion for the sport at a tender age. “I liked football from basic school, but I got serious about it while I was in prep school [at the primary level],” he explained.



His favourite footballer, he added, is Manuel Neuer of Germany who is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers ever.



Before enrolling at Dinthill, Asher attended Hydel Prep School, Jamaica College and Mount Pleasant Football Academy.



While at the privately owned academy, Asher, as well as his 15-year-old brother, could not play in the DaCosta Cup or Manning Cup competitions.



Thinking that participation in those nationally renowned tournaments would have given him more exposure, Shamair requested a change of school, his father disclosed.



That’s the reason he, along with his brother, ended up leaving the academy and enrolling at Dinthill Technical.



This is their first year playing for Dinthill and their first year playing in the DaCosta Cup.



Asked why Dinthill Technical in Linstead, St. Catherine, has become the place of choice for his talented sons, the father replied: “It is basically the place that really cath their eyes or where they get call in from.”



The father recalled that he stopped playing football to work and support his children, and so he is now pushing them to attain the football feats that he missed out on.



“Whatsoever I didn’t achieve, I let it manifest through my sons. I push them,” he told The Beacon. “I am looking forward for nothing but only the best, and a career that is fulfilling where they can make something out of themselves to become a next Raheem Sterling or Leon Bailey or even bigger.”



Described Shamair as the “engine” of his football trio, the father agreed that involvement in the sport has become a tradition for his family, which hails from Kingston.

By Horace Mills, Managing Editor

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.