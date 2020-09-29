Beacon of the day | Dinthill student bags nine CXC – all with perfect grades

Linstead resident Shadae Page has brought glory to her family, friends and school – Dinthill Technical High, where she recently served as Junior Deputy Head Girl.

She has attained the highest grade available (Grade One) in nine CSEC subjects from the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).

Putting the icing on the proverbial cake, the resident of Rosemount Housing Scheme in Linstead, St. Catherine, copped straight ‘A’ profiles in all but one of the subjects.

These are her results:

Agricultural Science – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Biology – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Chemistry – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

English A – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Mathematics – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Physics – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Information Technology – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Human and Social Biology – Grade One (all ‘A’ profiles)

Principles of Accounts – Grade One

“I am overwhelmed and I am indeed proud of myself,” said Shadae, a past student of Ewarton Primary School in St. Catherine.

She explained that she initially felt a bit of discomfort due to sudden exam changes, precipitated by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“When I heard we were only doing Paper 1 (Multiple Choice) due to the pandemic, I cried,” Shadae said.

She however regained the composure necessary for a top-notch performance.

Now with the exams are behind her, the young scholar told The Beacon: “The pandemic has positively impacted me as I learnt how to manage my time better and study more effectively.”

Shadae intends to enroll in the sixth form programme at Dinthill Technical High, from which she graduated recently as valedictorian and with honours.

Her ambition is to become a medical doctor or a software engineer and ethical hacker.

She wants more young people to prioritize education.

“Put God first. Don’t try to fit in; it is OK to be different. Always prioritize your study and your work and you will reap success,” Shadae advised.

Her parents, Henry Page and Fay Carter Page, are justifiably beaming with pride.

“I’m feeling extremely proud of her. It’s not really a surprise,” Shadae’s mother said.

“Looking at my daughter’s yearly performances from primary school until the point of graduation, I was waiting to put the icing on the cake that was already baked.”

