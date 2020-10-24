Beacon of the day | Clarendon student leaves fifth form with 18 CSEC subjects

An aspiring human rights lawyer, Wadada Dixon just graduated from fifth form at Denbigh High School in Clarendon with an unusually high number of subjects (18) at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level.



The exams are managed by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC).



The resident of Dry Hill district in Portland Cottage, Clarendon, achieved the best grade attainable (Grade One) in 14 of the 18 subjects.



“I am proud of my achievements,” she declared.

Her subjects are:



Principles of Accounts – Grade One



Electronic Document Preparation and Management – Grade One



Office Administration – Grade One



Principles of Business – Grade One



Agricultural Science – Grade One



Chemistry – Grade One



Biology – Grade One



Physics – Grade One



English A – Grade One



English B (Literature) – Grade One



Spanish – Grade One



Information Technology – Grade One

Geography – Grade One



Mathematics – Grade One



Additional Mathematics – Grade Three



Caribbean History – Grade Two



Textile, Clothing and Fashion Technical – Grade Two



Social Studies – Grade Two



Dixon, who sat three of the subjects last year, did the others this year despite challenges caused by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



She told The Beacon: “I was well aware that the journey of tackling 15 CSEC subjects at one sitting would indisputably be challenging, but ‘I am the kind of person who stares a challenge in the face and suggests that we shake hands’.”



She noted that her mettle was tested particularly by COVID-19, which caused the abrupt closure of schools and a massive switch to online classes.



Dixon explained: “One of the biggest challenges that I faced was the lack of internet access and poor internet service that inhibited my attendance to online classes. But, with the possession of rental textbooks, I was able to procure the essential information.



“The completion of my School-Based Assessments was however a prolonged challenge since I was tackling a total of 15 that required the direct supervision of teachers,” she further said.



Dixon attributed her success to her persistence, her faith in God, her parents Natoya Knight and Danavon Dixon, and the teachers at her past and current schools.



She is a past student of A.M.E Basic School and Watsonton Primary School in Clarendon.



Dixon is now enrolled in the sixth form programme at her alma mater – Denbigh High.



Her intention is to eventually study Civil and Human Rights Law, Political Science, and Philosophy.



Working hard to obtain a full scholarship to attend university, Dixon noted that her mission is to make the world a better place.



She explained: “In simple terms, my purpose here is to make the world a better place. I want to impact the lives of billions using various platforms such as law, politics, business, technology and writing – just to name a few…”



She challenged other young people – especially those still in high school, to rise above their challenges.



She advised: “Approach these coming years with a growth mindset rather than a fixed mindset. An individual with a growth mindset believes that he/she can always grow on who they are, while an individual with a fixed mindset believes that he/she cannot change anything about themselves.”



The young scholar, who has been heavily involved in extra-curricular activities at Denbigh High School, said one of her biggest wishes is for the employment rate to rise in her community of Portland Cottage.



She added: “My biggest wish for my community is to witness a reduction in the number of unemployed and uneducated youths on the streets which would come from an increase in work and educational opportunities. That should result in more sustainable families in the community in the short and long term.”

