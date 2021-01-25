Beacon of the day | Arlene Thomas – a voice for hundreds of sugar workers and farmers

Arlene Thomas didn’t fulfil her childhood dream of becoming a lawyer, but she is often made to feel like one bearing the ‘Queen’s Counsel’ trappings.

On a daily basis, she represents hundreds of small farmers and workers in the sugar industry in and around her native Lluidas Vale district, St. Catherine.

Thomas is the Chief Union Delegate for the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) at Worthy Park Sugar Estate in Lluidas Vale.

Since 2018, she also has been serving as Chairman of the Worthy Park Cane Farmers Association. In that post, she lobbies for hundreds of small cane farmers in Clarendon and parts of St. Catherine – including the Spanish Town, Linstead, and Lluidas Vale areas.

Thomas’ contribution is not confined to the sugar industry. She previously served as Chairman of the Lluidas Vale Community Development Committee, and as Vice Chairman of the Juan de-Bolas Primary School board.

She attributed her success to hard work and dedication. “You may not have a good college education, but you can still go out there and make a difference,” Thomas noted.

She said she fulfils her voluntary roles in the sugar industry with pride, despite them being thankless at times.

“I make my voice heard; I make the workers feel comfortable that they have a representative,” Thomas added. “Some workers are not grateful [for the effort that goes into negotiations], but I enjoy doing it.”

Thomas’ affinity with the sugar industry is no surprise, considering that she is a native of Lluidas Vale, where many farmers cultivate the crop, and where Worthy Park Sugar Estate remains the single largest employer.

Thomas, who lives walking distance away from the estate, has been working there for 31 consecutive years, starting January 24, 1990.

She previously did a much shorter stint there.

Thomas works as a core operator – testing the quality of the cane that is brought into the factory.

She opined that sugarcane is no longer sweet for small farmers and the estate workers she represents.

Thomas cited local and international factors, including changes to the European Union Sugar Regime, which effectively slashed local earnings from sugar.

She also reasoned that many small farmers went out of business because they did not get a third payment in 2018, consequent on the financial woes that hit Jamaica Cane Products Sales Limited.

Thomas added: “Farmers don’t get pay for the tonnes of cane they sell; they get pay for the amount of sugar that comes out of the cane. I can sell 30 tonnes of cane and the payment I get can’t even pay the persons who cut the cane… I think Worthy Park can also afford to pay its workers a better package.”

Notwithstanding the shortcomings, Thomas pointed to the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

“For a couple of years, the price of sugar was down, and it is up this year again,” she told The Beacon.

She added that, following recent protests by workers, the management of Worthy Park Estate voluntarily brought its minimum wage to $8,000 per week, reflecting an increase by $600.

Thomas underscored the importance of making good sense prevail in the industry, especially in communities such as Lluidas Vale where sugar – notwithstanding its challenges – is still king.

“I am encouraging farmers to go back into cane planting because, if we allow the industry to go down in this section of St. Catherine, we are going to be in a doom situation,” she reasoned.

“If the small farmers don’t have any cane to sell to the estate, the estate alone can’t produce the cane they want to make the amount of sugar needed. It is not going to be viable for them to continue employing about 700 persons that keep the community alive.”

In the meantime, Thomas stated that, when she is not at work or at the negotiation table, she is engrossed in one of her many hobbies – watching cricket or basketball, reading, or cooking.

She has three sons and two daughters.

Thomas was born to Delretta Mitchell of Lluidas Vale and Aston Thomas from Kingston. Her father ended up at Lluidas Vale due the nature of his job with the then Public Works Department.

Thomas has been living in Lluidas Vale all her life – except for a relatively short period when she resided in St. Mary after her father was transferred there.

She attended Lluidas Vale Primary School, Castleton Primary in St. Mary, and Ewarton High School in St. Catherine.

Thomas later enrolled at Passley Gardens Agricultural College, which later was re-named the College of Agriculture, Science and Education. She did not complete studies at the college.

“My mother was a domestic helper and my father said he could not afford the college tuition,” Thomas said.

She further told The Beacon that, despite not completing college, she is proud of the impact she has been able to make.

“I would like to be remembered just as a caring person who is willing to fight for her community and for the workers at large,” she further declared.

