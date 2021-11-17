Beacon of the Day | Akeem Brickliffe Stands Tall Among Ewarton High Grads

Bent on making it big as a businessman in the real estate industry, Akeem Brickliffe is now pursuing a first degree in Business Studies at Moneague College in his native St. Ann.



Prior to taking that educational leap, he accomplished a feat that is still being lauded by his family as well as his alma mater – Ewarton High School in St. Catherine.



Akeem this year attained seven Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects, set by the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC). He scored five Grade Twos, as well as Grade One in Caribbean History and Principles of Business.



That performance placed him among his school’s top two achievers as he is bettered only by his batch-mate Daniel Barrett.



In addition to his achievement in CXC, the Lydford resident this year amassed three City and Guilds subjects, including Mathematics and English in which he earned distinction.



“I am very excited about how I did on my exams; I feel blessed that I was given the chance to do them,” he said, no doubt mindful of the significant disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused in the education system and the sitting of CXC examinations.



He added: “My formula for attaining success is to have a goal in mind, stay focused, know that when time gets hard I should never give up, and always put God first.”



The 18-year-old, who is a past student of Golden Grove Primary School, also draws well as is talented in 3D concept art. He stated that he also was a leader in the 4-H Club at Ewarton High, which he lauded for the crucial role it played in his development.



He, in fact, was never bothered by the fact that his high school is not considered among the most eminent in academics on the island.



“It was an honor to attend Ewarton High School,” Akeem told The Beacon. “During my time there, I knew that I could count on any of my teachers to assist me with any task that might come my way.”



The high school’s principal, Jacqueline Simpson-Huntley, is hopeful that more students will emulate Akeem in settling for nothing but the best.



“Akeem Brickliffe is a student driven by ambition to achieve no matter the cost. He is self-motivated, well mannered, [and] courteous… In his strikingly quiet and unassuming demeanour, he captures your image on paper without your knowledge and turns it into something magical,” the principal further said.



In the meantime, Akeem’s parents, Dorran and Althea Watson-Brickliffe, are also basking in their son’s accomplishment.



“We are proud parents, and we are very happy for Akeem,” the mother declared.

